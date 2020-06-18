Real Madrid Vs Valencia Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Live Preview

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid would be hoping to build on their win against Eibar over the weekend when they host Albert Celades' Valencia on Thursday, June 18 at 10 pm local time (Friday 1:30 am IST). The LaLiga live game between Real Madrid vs Valencia will take place at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium as the Santiago Bernabeu is currently under renovation. Here are the Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming details for the LaLiga live match and the team news from both camps.

Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming: Real Madrid vs Valencia preview

The Real Madrid vs Valencia clash on Thursday night proves to be an intriguing one as the Los Blancos need to keep up the pressure on leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Eibar at the weekend thanks to goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Meanwhile, Valencia are in seventh place on the LaLiga table but only four points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot. Valencia were held to a 1-1- draw against 10-men Levante in their previous LaLiga clash.

Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming: Real Madrid vs Valencia team news

For Real Madrid, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic and Nacho remain on the sidelines and will miss the LaLiga live encounter against Valencia. For Valencia, centre-back duo of Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista continue their rehabilitation in the treatment rooms. Cristiano Piccini will also miss the trip to the Spanish capital. Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams:

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Valencia predicted lineup: Cillessen; Florenzi, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes, Barragan; Rodrigo, Gomez.

LaLiga news: Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming on LaLigaTV while fans in the USA can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming on beIN SPORTS. The Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming will not broadcast on TV in India however fans in India can stream the game on Facebook. The official LaLiga page on Facebook will stream the LaLiga live game between the two Spanish sides.

LaLiga schedule: Race for the title

Real Madrid can move back to within two points of Barcelona after a win against Valencia. The LaLiga schedule for Real Madrid sees Zinedine Zidane's men travel to the Reale Arena on June 21 to face Real Sociedad before hosting Mallorca on June 24. Real Madrid then make the trip to the Cornella-El Prat on June 28 to face Espanyol.

Image Credits - Real Madrid vs Valencia Twitter