Real Madrid Vs Vallecano: Will Vinicius Jr. Play Tonight? Here's What You Need To Know

Real Madrid are set to face Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga fixture tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. They are currently at the 3rd position on the table behind their city rivals, Atletico Madrid. Barcelona won the La Liga last week with 13 points lead. Rayo Vallecano on the other hand sit on the 11th position and have lost 3 of their last 5 games in the league. Real Madrid had a poor campaign, howerver, they won the Copa del Rey after a decade this year. So in the next fixture they will try to secure 3 points and finish on the 2nd position.

Will Vinicius Jr play against Rayo Vallecano amid Racial abuses?

Vinicius Jr. will not participate in today's La Liga clash, Real Madrid vs Vallecano. According to reports, the Brazilian has discomfort in his left knee. However, Madrid's winger was supposed to miss the match after receiving a red card on Sunday against Valencia in a 1-0 defeat, and amid a brawl in stoppage time of the second half, he appeared to strike Hugo Duro in the face.

His red card was overturned after examining the video since he had received racial taunts from the home crowd both before and during the game. Valencia was also given a five-match partial stadium ban. The player will not be able to take the field for los Blancos tonight, as he is injured and has not been included into the squad bu Carlo Ancelloti. The reports claim that Vinicius Jr. is also a major doubt for his team's game against Sevilla on Saturday.

READ MORE: Brazilians Protest Outside Spanish Consulate After Vinicius Júnior's Racism Row

How Vinicius Jr is tackling Racial abuse?

The Brazillian star is a doubt to play the rest of the season as the player has been through a few difficult days. He was left in tears on the pitch on Sunday, horrible racist insults were directed at him by Valencia fans.

He expressed himself through social media after the game to fight against racism and hit out at La Liga after being the target of racial insults numerous times this season, taking action to combat racism. As the player claims La Liga is lacking actions towards racism.

The 22-year-old quoted: '"It wasn't the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists."

READ MORE: La Liga: Barcelona Loses To Valladolid, Raphinha Shows Message Of Support For Vinícius Júnior

The player received support from various sportspeople including Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappe, Kaka, Raphina, and many more to fight against racial abuse. Vincius Jr has been backed by the football world and the player is likely to stay at Real Madrid next season. However, the Brazillian won't be present in today's Real Madrid vs Vallecano.