Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their Matchday 37 clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano this week. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently top of the LaLiga table and are just two points away from winning their first LaLiga title in three years. Real Madrid managed to win 9 out of the 9 games since the restart. The LaLiga table-toppers have bagged a total of 83 points and are currently four points clear of 4th-placed Barcelona. A win against Villarreal will seal the LaLiga title for Los Blancos.
As for Villarreal, they are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with 57 points to their name. Fourth-placed Sevilla are currently 9 points clear of Villarreal which means that Villareal have no chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. However, Javier Calleja's side will fight to hold on to their fifth spot in the league to qualify for the Europa League next season. Villarreal have managed to win 17 games in the season so far (Draws 6, Losses 13).
With Real Madrid grinding out win after win since the restart, Los Blancos are likely to settle the title race in this fixture with three points.