Real Madrid Win La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Completes 'Grand Slam', Marcelo Wins 24th Trophy

Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated Espanyol to win their record 35th La Liga title on Saturday. Los Blancos won 4-0 against Espanyol to grab a commanding position on the La Liga leaderboard. With four games remaining, Real has a 17-point buffer over second-placed Sevilla. Real only needed a draw to win the Spanish league title last evening but Rodrygo's two back-to-back goals minutes before halftime guaranteed the team's victory.

Apart from Rodrygo, who scored a brace in the title-winning game, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema also scored one goal each. After receiving a perfect pass from Camavinga, Asensio scored in the 55th minute. Asensio managed to get the ball past D Lopez, the goalkeeper for Espanyol, and into the far corner of the post. Benzema scored the game's fourth and decisive goal in the 81st minute after a wonderful assist from Vinicius Junior.

Let's take a look at records achieved by Real Madrid

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach in the history of European football to win titles in all the five major leagues played in the continent. The 62-year-old had won the league title with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in Premier League, Paris-Saint Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in Bundesliga before lifting La Liga with Real Madrid.

Brazilian defender Marcelo Vieira has now become the most decorated player in the history of Real Madrid with 24 titles under his belt. Marcelo, who has been with Madrid since 2007, won his sixth La Liga title and surpassed former Los Blancos icon Francisco Gento to become the most successful player for the club. Apart from the six La Liga titles, the 33-year-old has also won two Copa del Rey, five Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Meanwhile, Marcelo's teammate Karim Benzema won his 21st title with Real Madrid. He won his fourth La Liga title with the Spanish club. Benzema has also won two Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups while playing for Madrid.

Image: RealMadrid/Twitter

