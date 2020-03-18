Real Madrid Youngster Brahim Diaz Posts Adorable Video With Mother During Lockdown: Watch

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz posted an adorable video while the player undergoes self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. LaLiga has suspended all fixtures for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown. Most football stars have self-isolated in their homes to avoid any possible contraction of the pandemic.

Also Read | Donny van de Beek transfer on the cards for Man United and Real Madrid: Report

Coronavirus lockdown: Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz seen alongside his mother

In the video posted on Twitter, Brahim Diaz is seen alongside his mother. The mother-son duo then appears to play with their feet, amidst the quarantine environment. Brahim Diaz goes on to showcase his skills while his mother watches on.

Brahim and his mother showing that a quarantine can be fun too. pic.twitter.com/9Y3N2P9nCm — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 17, 2020

Fearing the coronavirus outbreak, LaLiga has decided to suspend all fixtures for the next two weeks. Earlier, it was decided to play the games behind closed doors. However, the rising number of cases compelled the league authorities to take stringent action to avoid mass congregation at the stadiums.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown in Spain: Real Madrid football and basketball teams placed in quarantine

Coronavirus lockdown: Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic makes bold claims on Trey Thompkins

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic courted controversy after he made bold claims about Real Madrid basketball star Trey Thompkins who tested positive for coronavirus. Jovic recently had minor fitness issues, which led to him being sidelined from the first team.

The Serbian striker claimed that he used the same training equipment as that of Thompkins during his recovery phase. However, Jovic asserted that he does not have any health issues as of now. After Trey Thompkins’ diagnosis, Real Madrid stopped all training activities. The club also asked players of their basketball and football teams to undergo self-quarantine.

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Luka Jovic Makes Bold Claim After Trey Thompkins Contracts Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Spain: European country is one of the worst affected countries

Cases of coronavirus in Spain have increased significantly over the past few days. Spain is one of the worst affected nations in Europe. Meanwhile, other leagues have also taken preventive measures. The Premier League has suspended all its fixtures until April. Similar actions were taken by Bundesliga and Serie A. On the other hand, UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be played in June this year.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and other LaLiga stars are up to