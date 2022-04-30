Real Madrid's 35th La Liga Title Win Helps Carlo Ancelotti Attain Football's Biggest Feat

Following Real Madrid's record-extending 35th La Liga title win on Saturday against Espanyol, their coach Carlo Ancelotti scripted history by becoming the first coach to win the league titles in all five top European leagues. The Italian won the Serie A with AC Milan in 2003-04, the Premier League in 2009/10 with Chelsea, the Ligue 1 in 2012-13 with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Bundesliga in 2016-17 with Bayern Munich and now the La Liga with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti achieves one of football's biggest accomplishments

Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Espanyol on April 30 helped Carlo Ancelotti become the first manager to win the Grand Slam in football. Rodrygo scored two goals in the first half before a goal each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema in the second half put the game out of reach for their Spanish opponents.

And that is not it, as the Italian coach has also won the UEFA Champions League as a manager on three occasions. He won two of those titles with AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-07 before lifting his third with Real Madrid in 2013-14. Other than these achievements, the 62-year old has also won several other domestic trophies, including the Supercoppa Italiana, the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and DFL-Supercup, amongst others.

However, Ancelotti's success is not just limited to team trophies. The Italian has also been named the Serie A Coach of the Year on two previous occasions (2001, 2004), the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year in 2012-13, and the Premier League manager of the month on five occasions.

With all this success, Ancelotti has undoubtedly established himself as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope Real Madrid can lift its 14th UCL title

While Carlo Ancelotti has helped Real Madrid win a record-extending 35th La Liga title, the Italian's attention will now shift over to the UEFA Champions League, as the club has its eyes set on a record-extending 14th title. However, if Los Blancos want to achieve the UCL title, they will first have to overcome a 4-3 deficit against Premier League giants Manchester City. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City second leg takes place on Wednesday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 5.