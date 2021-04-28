Real Madrid's Marcelo To Miss 2nd Leg Chelsea Clash For Bizarre Reason Involving Elections

Real Madrid are set to be without left-back Marcelo Vieira for their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg fixture against Chelsea next week under bizarre circumstances. The Brazilian defender will not be able to travel with his teammates to London because he has been called up for electoral duties in the Madrid elections. Real Madrid's UCL second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge takes place on Wednesday, May 5.

According to reports from El Mundo, Real Madrid could be without Marcelo for their UCL 2nd leg semi-final against Chelsea next week. It is believed that Marcelo has been selected to be part of a polling station in the elections to the Madrid Assembly, which will be held next Tuesday, May 4. Los Blancos play the 2nd led of their UCL semi-final in London on Wednesday, May 5 at 8:00 PM BST. Hence, the Electoral Board has argued that Marcelo might have to fly on the same day of the match, a variant complicated by COVID-19 protocols.

Real Madrid's legal department and Marcelo are now trying to convince the Electoral Board that the defender must travel with his teammates to the English capital on Tuesday. At the moment, the supporting documents have been rejected, but it is believed that Madrid will resort to trying to get Marcelo to enter the call for the game.

The veteran left-back, who was deployed as a wing-back in the first leg 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday, has firmly lost his starting role at left-back to Ferland Mendy but had been recalled in the Frenchman’s absence. Mendy was ruled out of the game on Tuesday due to a calf injury.

However, there is a precedent that may see Marcelo's decision reversed. Two years ago, Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was released from electoral duty as it clashed with his side’s LaLiga game, and the club were successful with their appeal.

Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Chelsea vs Real Madrid date and time

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first leg at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, but Madrid were able to draw level thanks to Karim Benzema's strike. The tie is now in the balance at 1-1 but Chelsea will feel as if they hold the advantage thanks to their away goal.

The second leg at Stamford Bridge will take place on Wednesday, May 5. The game will commence at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, May 6 at 12:30 AM IST).

