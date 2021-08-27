Real Madrid's Official Bid For Mbappe €170m Plus €10m To Be Discussed Today With PSG

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga might finally come to an end following reports about Real Madrid placing an improved official bid for the French superstar. Earlier on Wednesday, a new development was reported with Mbappe joining Real Madrid gaining momentum with the Spanish club making a formal bid of €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé however the bid was rejected by PSG as they look to keep their star player with the club.

Will Mbappe take the jump from PSG to Real Madrid happen

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano Real Madrid has placed a bid of €170m plus €10m which will be the final one. The negotiations between Real Madrid and PSG will take place on Friday. The 22-year-old has so far refused to agree to a contract extension which has only increased the chances of Mbappe leaving PSG.

Mbappe was signed by PSG from Monaco in 2018 in a €180m deal. Skysports in its report has stated that PSG has so far paid only €145m to the Ligue 1 side for the France international while another €35m (£30m) is still due when the club renews Mbappe's deal, which expires in the summer of 2022, or decides to sell him. T

Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



So far the 2018 World Cup winner has started all three of PSG's Ligue 1 games so far this season and scored in the 4-2 win over Brest last Friday. The forward has so far scored 133 times and made 63 assists in 174 games in all competitions since joining and has helped them towards 11 major domestic honours, including three Ligue 1 titles.

PSG will let Mbappe go for right price

PSG Sporting director Leonardo recently said that PSG had rejected the advances of Madrid but said that if the right bid is placed they will let Mbappe go. He added that the club said no verbally to the bid that Madrid had placed but they will not hold anyone back. If any player wants to leave and PSG's conditions are met, then they will consider it.

Leonardo went on to say the club had created a dream with the players it brought in this summer and plans to not let anyone ruin it. PSG's sporting director said that they consider the offer to be very far from what they value Mbappe at and that they still owe part of the money to Monaco. He also added that the bid was around the estimated €160 million and revealed that Mbappe had given the club his word that he would not depart on a free transfer saying that he cannot confirm the numbers (of €160m), but the bid was around that.