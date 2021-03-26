Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Sees penguins Wandering Around Arena, Video Goes Viral

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have been away from the Santiago Bernabeu for over a year now as renovation at the iconic stadium continues to take place. However, there have been some mass confusion on social media after a video outside the ground went viral on Thursday. In the video clip that is still doing the rounds on social media, two penguins can be seen casually wandering around the arena, despite the work in progress at the stadium.

What is happening with the Santiago Bernabeu stadium now?

Real Madrid have temporarily moved to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, where the club's Castilla outfit play their home games, as they make significant developments to their iconic Bernabeu stadium. The 13-time European champions were granted permission in March 2020 to begin the major operation and it appears they are making good progress with the structure. Prior to their redevelopment of the stadium, Los Blancos shared a video to show fans how the new Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will look after its £500 million revamp.

The new-look Bernabeu will have a retractable roof and 360-degree video screen, as well as leisure and entertainment facilities that will be introduced as part of the rebuild as well as luxurious private boxes. Reports suggest that the refurbishment will be completed in October 2022. However, on Thursday, although there were some signs of work going on inside the stadium, footage showed two penguins casually strolling around the arena.

Penguins at Santiago Bernabeu spark confusion on social media

The Santiago Bernabeu penguin video was initially released by Youtuber Javier Caireta-Serra on Twitter, and it didn't take long for the video clip to become the talk of the town on social media. One Real Madrid fan asked, "Why are there penguins in our stadium? Are they helping with the construction?" Another confused user wrote, "Is the penguin video at Santiago Bernabeu stadium real?" A third joked, "Can they play LW and RW? we might need them for the game against Liverpool in the Champions League next month."

Several users were also wondering how the penguins were spotted at the Bernabeu despite the heat in the stadium. Famous Spanish gamer Fernando Martinez was also a tad puzzled at the clip and asked, "Is this video real or fake?". While Real Madrid haven't officially confirmed the penguin video's legitimacy, Javier Caireta-Serra was adamant that the clip wasn't an illusion.

Image Credits - Javier Caireta-Serra Twitter



