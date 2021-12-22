Real Madrid's Woes Worsen As 2 More Stars Test COVID Positive Before Athletic Bilbao Game

The coronavirus outbreak seems to worsen in the Real Madrid squad as David Alaba and Isco are the latest players to have tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of positive cases in the team to eight. Last Wednesday, the club had initially reported that star midfielder Luka Modric and left-back Marcelo tested positive for COVID-19.

Just two days after Los Blancos confirmed that Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo and star winger Gareth Bale had also tested positive for the novel virus. If the COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen in the squad, then Carlo Ancelotti's side may witness some games getting postponed.

David Alaba and Isco are the latest players to test COVID-19 positive

With several players sidelined due to COVID-19, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will undoubtedly have trouble selecting the squad for the side's upcoming matches, a problem which was addressed by the Italian in his latest press conference. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 62-year old manager said, "It’s true that we are missing a lot of players, and maybe we will have to consider a change in the system… I don't know… I'm thinking about it."

Ancelotti then also provided a hint of the formation he could use for Los Blancos' game against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night. "The system that we currently play with (4-3-3) has given us a lot in recent games. But we don't have a right-winger available, and that's the only thing that could make me change it to a 4-4-2. I have to wait for the night," added the Italian coach.

And the eight players that tested positive for COVID will not be the only players that are unavailable as defender Dani Carvajal is injured, while midfielder Casemiro is suspended after receiving five yellow cards. With several stars unavailable, Los Blancos will be forced to travel with a shrunken squad, as seen in the tweet below.

La Liga standings: Real Madrid still lead by five points

As things stand in the La Liga table after 18 games, Real Madrid currently leads with 43 points, five points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Despite the COVID concerns, Los Blancos will hope to continue their fine form, beginning with the next game against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM IST on December 23.