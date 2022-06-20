'Real Or Nothing': Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Snubbed Barcelona During Madrid Unveiling

Real Madrid's new signing Antonio Rudiger made a startling revelation during his unveiling on Monday as he stated that he snubbed a move to El Clasico rivals Barcelona. The 29-year-old signed a four-year contract with Los Blancos before posing with his 22-number shirt.

Antonio Rudiger reveals it was 'Real Madrid or nothing'

While speaking at a news conference after his Real Madrid unveiling, Antonio Rudiger said, "Yes, there was interest from Barcelona. But I told my brother it was Real or nothing. The first time there was contact it wasn't really myself, it was my agent. That was in September last year. The second time, when I spoke directly with Mister [Carlo] Ancelotti, was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice."

📽 @ToniRuediger: "My contribution to the dressing room will be a fighting spirit and my leadership."#WelcomeRüdiger pic.twitter.com/Wb0lkhDuUm — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 20, 2022

Rudiger established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his five seasons at Chelsea from 2017 to 2022. During his time with the Blues, the German defender won a FA Cup title, a UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League, among other trophies.

Antonio Rudiger amazed at how Real Madrid won Champions League

Real Madrid had one of the most remarkable runs in the UEFA Champions League as they registered wins against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City before defeating Liverpool in the final. While describing the club's triumph, Rudiger said he did not have words to describe the 'incredible' achievement.

"What Madrid did last year in the Champions League, I don't know how to describe it. It was incredible," added Rudiger... "When you come to a big, massive club it's important, but I try to enjoy the pressure. I see myself as lucky to be here."

Rudiger was then also asked about the past Real Madrid centre-backs he admires; he responded, "There are a lot of top, top centre-backs, but if I had to choose one it would be Pepe. He has characteristics I really like. Off the pitch, he's a really good person. On the pitch, he's a monster. I like that." Meanwhile, he picked out Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane as the two Los Blancos players that were his favourites while growing up.