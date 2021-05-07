Real Sociedad Vs Elche: Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For LaLiga

Matchday 35 of the ongoing LaLiga season sees Real Sociedad take on Elche in their upcoming league clash on Friday. The Spanish domestic league game will be played at the Reale Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 21:00 PM (May 8, 12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at the Real Sociedad vs Elche team news, predictions alongside other details of the match.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Match Preview

Real Sociedad start the game after registering narrow wins over Celta Vigo and Eibar but failed to capitalize on the positive momentum as they saw their last outing ending in a 1-0 loss over SD Huesca. The hosts have 53 points against their name and will head into the game looking to solidify their position as the fifth-ranked team in the LaLiga 20-21 season.

Elche on the other hand are struggling in the domestic league with the visitors finding themselves slotted in the 19th position on the LaLiga standings. They have recorded just six wins this season while playing out 12 wins and 16 losses so far in the ongoing campaign. With 30 points from 34 games, Elche are currently on par with 18th ranked SD Huesca and will look to pocket three points on Friday which will propel them out of the drop zone. However, the visitors face a tough task at hand and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away three points from Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Team News

Real Sociedad will be walking into the game with a depleted squad to choose from as Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, and Mikel Merino, remain unavailable for the match. Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Pacheco, are also likely to miss out as Imanol Alguacil looks to make use of all the resources available at hand. Elche on the other hand will also remain without the services of two first-team players as Guido Carrillo and Johan Mojica miss out on the Real Sociedad clash.

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Elche live in India?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Real Sociedad vs Elche game will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch Real Sociedad vs Elche live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction

Real Sociedad start the match as favourites and are expected to bounce back to winning ways by registering a narrow, but comfortable win over Elche on Friday.

Prediction- Real Sociedad 1-0 Elche