Real Sociedad Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Premier League giants Manchester United will take on Spanish side Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and will begin at 11:25 PM IST on Thursday, February 18th. Here's a look at where to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream, team news and the Europa League schedule.

Also Read: PSG Will Demand €200m For Kylian Mbappe If He Doesn't Extend His Contract: Report

Real Sociedad vs Man United prediction and preview

Manchester United were relegated to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, and the Red Devils will look to go all the way this time around in the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were knocked out in the semi-final by eventual winners Sevilla last time out and will hope for a marked improvement this season. The 2017 champions are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will hope to take a decisive lead in the contest when they take the field on Thursday.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Receives Time Magazine Honour, Lewis Hamilton Pays Tribute To Man Utd Star

As for Real Sociedad, they are fifth on the LaLiga table and saw their home clash moved to Turin due to COVID-19 regulations in Spain. Imanol Alguacil's men struck back to back victories over Cadiz and Getafe earlier this month, winning consecutive games for the first time since November. La Real had also mustered only two wins in 17 games across all competitions before their twin victories and will have their backs against the wall against a motivated Man United side. La Real will take inspiration from the Red Devils' recent results against Sheffield United and West Brom, and will hope to limit the damage in their home leg on Thursday.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Transfer Latest: Man City Gear Up After Pep Guardiola's Post-match Comments

Real Sociedad vs Man United team news

Star performer Mikel Oyarzabal returned for La Real over the weekend and the Spanish international is expected to line up for the game against Manchester United on Thursday. Adnan Januzaj, who rose throw the academy ranks at Old Trafford, will also be in line to face his former team, while Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya remain injured. As for Man United, Paul Pogba has been ruled out for the month, while the likes of Dean Henderson, Alex Telles and Mason Greenwood are likely to make a return to the side.

Real Sociedad vs Man United team news: Predicted line-ups

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Elustondo, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino, Silva; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal

Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Elustondo, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino, Silva; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Europa League in India and will be airing the live telecast of the Real Sociedad vs Man United game on Thursday, February 18, 11:25 PM IST. For those who want to watch the Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream online, they can do so by logging in to SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Unknowingly Consumed Sleeping Pills With Beer At Night: Investigators

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Real Sociedad Twitter)