Real Sociedad Vs Napoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad will lock horns with Italian giants Napoli on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be played at the Anoeta Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday night, October 29, (Friday, October 30 in India). Here's a look at the Real Sociedad vs Napoli live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Europa League Schedule: Real Sociedad vs Napoli prediction and preview

Real Sociedad began their Europa League campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win away to HNK Rijeka last week. However, Imanol Alguacil's side have been impressive so far this season, and are surprisingly at the top of the LaLiga table after seven games. Sociedad will hope to replicate their domestic form on the continental stage and await a stern test from Napoli on Thursday.

The Italian giants began their Europa League campaign with a 0-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar and will desperately need a win to keep their chances of qualification alive. Like Sociedad, Napoli also have got off to a good start in Serie A and are second after five games, despite being handed a 0-3 defeat for forfeiting the game against Juventus. Real Sociedad are favourites at home, but Napoli do pack a punch and could well gather three points on Thursday.

Real Sociedad vs Napoli team news

Real Sociedad will miss out on the services of captain Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli, who are ruled out due to injuries. Adan Januzaj, Ander Barrenetxea and Martin Merquelanz, right-back Joseba Zaldua and highly-rated midfielder Igor Zubeldia are all doubtful to face off against Napoli. Exciting Swedish forward Alexander Isak could lead the line on Thursday.

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has no such injury concerns and could rest Lorenzo Insigne and Tiemoue Bakayoko for the clash. Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas are back in the mix having returned from their quarantine period.

Real Sociedad vs Napoli predicted XIs

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal; Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino; Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal; Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino; Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal Napoli: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Stanislas Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano; Victor Osimhen

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Napoli live?

The live telecast of Real Sociedad vs Napoli will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Real Sociedad vs Napoli live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on October 30, Friday.

(Image Courtesy: Napoli, Real Sociedad Instagram)