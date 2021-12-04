Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Real Sociedad will welcome Real Madrid to the Reale Arena in game week 16 of the La Liga on Sunday, December 5 at 1:30 am IST. The game will be a clash between the side that has the joint-best defensive record in the league and the side that has the best goalscoring record in the league this season.

Real Sociedad has conceded only 11 goals in 15 games this season while Real Madrid has scored 35 goals in 15 games this season. In terms of standings, the home side currently find themselves fourth on the league points table with 29 points from 15 games, seven behind their opponents Real Madrid who are currently atop the table and five points ahead of 2nd placed Sevilla.

Tonight's match might prove to be difficult for Real Madrid to take all three points out from as Real Sociedad are undefeated in their last 10 home matches but Real Madrid too are in great form and are unbeaten in last ten and have won their last five games.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Team News

In terms of team news, Real Sociedad they are without the services of Mikel Merino, David Silva, Alex Sola, Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal while Artiz Elustondo is suspended. As for Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are out injured.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Possible starting line-ups

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Portu, Zubimendi, Guevara, Januzaj; Isak, Oyarzabal

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Sociedad and Real Madrid match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Anoeta Stadium (Reale Arena), Basque Country, Spain

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 1:30 am IST