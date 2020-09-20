Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

The LaLiga schedule this weekend sees Real Sociedad take on defending champions Real Madrid. The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream will begin at 12:30 am IST on Sunday night, September 20 (Monday morning for Indian viewers). The match will take place at the Anoeta Stadium. Here are the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream details, Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news and Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream preview

Real Madrid will be looking to begin their season with a win when they take on Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s men won the campaign last year, as they finished five points clear of nearest rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid’s league form was imperious at the end of last season, as they won nine out of their last 10 league games to finish at the top of the league standings.

Real Sociedad have already played their first match of the new season, playing out a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid last weekend. The club finished sixth in the league last season, which helped them secure a Europa League berth. Despite losing the match 2-1 the last time these two sides met, Real Sociedad will be quietly confident, with the club having beaten Real Madrid in two of their last four encounters. Marquee signing David Silva is also likely to make his debut for the club, with the Spaniard joining the club after leaving Manchester City.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news: Injury updates

Real Sociedad: Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, Martin Merquelanz and Martin Zubimendi all miss out through injury. Willian Jose, Igor Zubeldia and Joseba Zaldua are doubtful for the game as well.

Real Madrid: Real Madrid’s substantial injury list includes several names which will miss out the clash against Real Sociedad. Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Isco and Marco Asensio will all miss the game. Defender Eder Militao is doubtful for the game as well, after picking up a muscular problem.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news: Probable playing 11

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Llorente, Monreal; Merino, Guevara, Lopez; Oyarzabal, Isak, D Silva

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream details

There will be no telecast of LaLiga fixtures on Indian television. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Fans can follow the live scores for the match on the social media handles of Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and LaLiga.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid h2h record

Real Madrid dominate the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid h2h record, with 24 wins from 38 games. Real Sociedad have won eight Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid h2h encounters, with six matches ending in a draw.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction

According to our Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, Real Madrid will win the game.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram, Real Sociedad Instagram