Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, LaLiga Live

With Barcelona dropping points against Sevilla this week, Real Madrid will look to capitalise on Barcelona's slip up when Real Sociedad host Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid on Matchday 30 in LaLiga. Real Sociedad currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with 14 wins in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 10). Real Sociedad have bagged a total of 47 points and lost 0-2 against Alaves in their last clash.

As for Real Madrid, they are currently second on the LaLiga table. Los Blancos have racked up a total of 62 points to their name with 18 wins in 29 games. Real Madrid will grab the top spot in the league if they manage to beat Real Sociedad in their next game. Zinedine Zidane-side will look to try their best to capitalize on the situation and climb to the top spot in their quest of winning the league, especially with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio both back and firing.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga live match details

Game: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date and time: Sunday, June 21 (Monday, June 22, 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Reale Arena Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming: LaLiga's Facebook page

LaLiga news: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming

LaLiga live: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news: Real Sociedad squad

Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid team news: Real Madrid squad

Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

