Real Sociedad Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Sociedad take on Valencia on Matchday 4 of LaLiga this week. The Real Sociedad vs Valencia live stream will begin on September 29 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will take place at the Anoeta Stadium in Spain. Here are the Real Sociedad vs Valencia live stream details, our Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and Real Sociedad vs Valencia team news.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia live stream info and preview

Real Sociedad have made a solid start to the season, with the side winning one game and drawing the other two as they find themselves third in the LaLiga table. Sociedad will be looking to make it two wins from two when they take on Valencia, having defeated Elche 3-0 last time out. Valencia, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after a run of two games without a victory. They currently find themselves in fifth place with four points from three games, having registered a 1-1 draw against Huesca in their last league outing.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia team news: Injury update

Real Sociedad: The club has a long injury list coming into the game, with Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, Martin Merquelanz, Joseba Zaldua and Igor Zubeldia all set to miss out through injury. Jon Guridi is doubtful for the game as well.

Valencia: Defenders Gabriel Paulista and Eliaquim Mangala will miss the game, while midfielder Carlos Soler is injured too.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia team news: Probable playing 11

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Portu, D Silva, Guevara, Merino, Oyarzabal; Isak

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Jason, Kondogbia, Racic, Guedes; Gomez, Gameiro

LaLiga live stream India: How to watch LaLiga live in India?

There will be no telecast of LaLiga fixtures on Indian television. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Fans can follow the live scores for the match on the social media handles of Valencia, Real Sociedad and LaLiga.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction

According to our Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction, the match will end in a victory for Real Sociedad. Real Sociedad won the last encounter between the two sides as well, winning the game 3-0 in February courtesy of goals from Mikel Merino, Nacho Monreal and Adnan Januzaj.

Image Credits: Real Sociedad Instagram, Valencia Instagram