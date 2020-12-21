Rebekah Vardy Claims feud, Legal Dispute With Coleen Rooney May Be Resolved Early In 2021

Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah Vardy has hinted that she and Coleen Rooney may potentially resolve their 'Wagatha Christie' feud soon. The pair are currently involved in a legal battle after Mrs Rooney - husband of footballer Wayne - suggested Rebekah was leaking "false information" about her private life to the media last year. Rebekah is now suing Coleen for libel after winning the first round of the legal battle last month.

Rebekah Vardy hoping legal battle with Coleen Rooney will be settled soon?

While speaking to Hello! magazine over the weekend, Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, explained that 2021 could potentially see her feud with Coleen Rooney as the public may also be tired of hearing about their row. She said, "The new year could potentially see a resolution between Coleen and myself. I'm pretty sure the people are also sick of reading about it, too."

The two footballers’ wives have been battling it out in court since Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking false stories about her to the media in October 2019. Rebekah and Coleen agreed to delay a potential trial until February 2020, so there could be “one final attempt to resolve the matter” outside court.

However, earlier this month, Rebekah Vardy won an initial victory in the case and her lawyers said they would be seeking nearly £23,000 from Coleen. The spat between the two was dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' because of Coleen's work in trying to track down who had been leaking stories about her private life.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy feud

Back in October 2019, Coleen Rooney took to Instagram to reveal how information from her private social media account was ending up in The Sun newspaper. Coleen said she had tried to find the alleged source by hiding her posts from everyone apart from one account. The 34-year-old then ended her post with: "It's ................ Rebekah Vardy's account."

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Rebekah immediately informed the court that Coleen's post was "untrue" and insisted it was an "unjustified defamatory attack". It also sparked Jamie Vardy to unfollow Wayne Rooney on Instagram. Rebekah has continued to deny any involvement with leaking stories to the media. She later revealed feeling “suicidal” while being seven months pregnant, after suffering from “extreme distress, hurt, anxiety and embarrassment” in the aftermath of the event.

On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly. — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

Image Credits - AP, Coleen Rooney Instagram