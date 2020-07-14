RED Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Reading will face Middlesbrough in the upcoming clash in the EFL Championship at the Madejski Stadium. Reading are currently on the 13th spot of the Championship table with 58 points to their name. They have managed to win 15 games out of the 43 played in the regular season (Draws 11, Losses 17). They won 1-0 against Charlton Athletic in their last league game.

As for Middlesbrough, they are currently on the ninth spot of the league table with a total of 47 points to their name. They have managed to win a total of 11 games in the season so far (Draws 14, Losses 18). They lost 3-1 in their last league game against Bristol City.

The RED vs MIDD live match will commence on Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, RED vs MIDD Dream11 top picks and RED vs MIDD Dream11 team.

Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

RED vs MIDD Dream11 team

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

RED vs MIDD Dream11 top picks

Yakou Meite (Captain) George Puscas (Vice-captain) Lucas JoÄo Ashley Fletcher Britt Assombalonga Lewis Wing.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RED vs MIDD Dream11 team

RED vs MIDD Dream11 team: Reading (RED)

Rafael Cabral Barbosa, Sam Walker, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tom Mcintyre, Tyler Blackett, Omar Richards, Andy Yiadom, Chris Gunter, Tennai Watson, Matt Miazga, Gabriel Osho, Jordan Obita, Felipe Araruna, Ryan East, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Adam, Jordan Holsgrove, Michael Olise, Modou Barrow, Ayub Timbe Masika, Garath McCleary, Pele, Sone Aluko, George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Sam Baldock, Yakou Meite, Marc McNulty, Sam Smith, Lucas Boye

RED vs MIDD Dream11 team: Middlesbrough (MIDD)

Dejan Stojanovic, Aynsley Pears, Tomas Mejias, Anfernee Dijksteel, Djed Spence, Marc Bola, Marvin Johnson, Dael Fry, George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Hayden Coulson, Harold Moukoudi, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing, George Saville, Adam Clayton, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Patrick Roberts, Ravel Morrison, Stephen Walker, Britt Assombalonga, Lukas Nmecha, Ashley Fletcher, Rudy Gestede

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: RED vs MIDD Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Reading : Rafael Cabral Barbosa, Michael Morrison, Tom Mcintyre, Tyler Blackett, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Obita, Yakou Meite, George Puscas, Lucas Joao

: Rafael Cabral Barbosa, Michael Morrison, Tom Mcintyre, Tyler Blackett, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Obita, Yakou Meite, George Puscas, Lucas Joao Middlesbrough: Dejan Stojanovic, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Lewis Wing, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Stephen Walker

RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction

Our RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction is that Middlesbrough will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, RED vs MIDD Dream11 top picks and RED vs MIDD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RED vs MIDD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Reading FC/Instagram)