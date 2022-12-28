Reece James Provides Update On His Injury & Says '2022 Has Been The Toughest Year To Date'

Star Chelsea right-back Reece James has put out an emotional note on his official social media handle after he suffered yet another injury following his return to the team. After limping off the field following the Blues' 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday, the England defender took to social media and explained how 2022 had been the most difficult year for him to date.

'Affected me mentally': James on repeated injury setbacks

After suffering yet another setback, Reece James took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just want to thank you all for the support, none of you goes unnoticed. It has naturally affected me mentally. I’m currently just trying to deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of the year is filled with peace, joy & happiness."

2022 has been the toughest year to date.



Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.



It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt.



I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mu9pF5e09p — Reece James (@ReeceJames) December 28, 2022

What happened to James during Chelsea vs Bournemouth game?

After missing the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury, Reece James seems to have suffered another setback as he limped off the field. The Chelsea right-back was in tears after he was substituted in the 53rd minute of the match by coach Graham Potter.

Following the conclusion of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth match, Potter gave an update on Reece James' injury. "It’s really too soon, but it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours," explained Potter. The fear is that James has suffered a recurrence of the knee injury he suffered previously that ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Speaking of James' injury, the former Brighton manager added, "He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed. He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team." James' injury made little difference to Chelsea's performance as the Blues dominated the match against Bournemouth and won 2-0. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount scored a goal each in the first half.