Referee Mike Dean Admits To Mistake In Cucurella Incident During Chelsea Vs Tottenham Game

Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean has admitted that he made an error in judgment by not asking his on-field colleague Anthony Taylor to review a foul by Cristian Romero during Sunday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Romero fouled Chelsea's Marc Cucurella by pulling his hair and dragging him to the ground during the extra time at Stamford Bridge. At the time of the incident, Chelsea was ahead in the game with the score at 2-1.

Cucurella dragged to the ground by his hair… after a VAR check, no foul. pic.twitter.com/yDZvlL72LO — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 14, 2022

Taylor, who was officiating the match, failed to notice the foul on Cucurella. Dean, who was stationed in the video operation room, stopped the play to review the foul by Romero but eventually decided that it was not worthy of a review and allowed the game to continue. Dean has now admitted that he made a mistake and could have recommended Taylor to review the footage so he could decide whether to hand a red card to Romero or not.

"I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella's hair, I didn't deem it a violent act," Dean said.

"I've since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say," Dean admitted.

"It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I've spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning. It's disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials," he added.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea scored the first goal courtesy of a stunning volley from Kalidou Koulibaly who put the ball into the net after receiving a deep corner from Marc Cucurella. Spurs levelled the score with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg finding the back of the net in the 68th minute with coach Tuchel furious that the goal was allowed, as he believed that Kai Havertz was fouled in the build-up. Taylor decided against giving a foul when Kai Havertz was taken out by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tuchel even clashed with Spurs manager Antonio Conte resulting in a yellow card for both coaches. Havertz then spurned a glorious chance to put Chelsea back in front but the Reece James reclaimed the lead in the 77th minute firing past Hugo Lloris from a pass by Raheem Sterling. However, Harry Kane's last-minute header not only equalised the score but earned Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw.

Image: AP