Reims Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch REI Vs PSG Ligue 1 Match LIVE In India?

Paris Saint-Germain will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they travel to Stade Auguste-Delaune II to take on Reims. Reims are currently in 12th place on the points table having drawn all their three games so far. On the other hand, PSG has won three back-to-back games over Troyes, RC Strasbourg and Brest and will look to regain the Ligue 1 throne, having fallen short in the last season. The team have a good away record, with nine wins from their last ten away matches. Here is How to watch REI vs PSG Ligue 1 match live in India, team news, possible line-ups and more.

Reims vs PSG Head-to-Head

The two sides previously met in a Ligue 1 clash back in May this year with PSG grabbing a 4-0 victory, courtesy to goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Moise Kean. Reims have managed only three against PSG so far in the 14 meetings between the two sides and will look to try and settle for at least a draw on Monday.

Reims vs PSG Team News

Fraser Hornby, Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis and Arber Zeneli will be missing in action for Reims while Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye and Sergio Ramos will be unavailable for PSG.

Possible starting line-ups

Reims possible starting lineup: Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid; Foket, Cassama, Munetsi, Konan; Cafaro, Kebbal; Toure

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Pereira; Herrera, Verratti; Wijnaldum; Neymar, Messi

PSG match live telecast in India: How to watch REI vs PSG Ligue 1 match live in India

For fans wondering how to watch Reims vs PSG Live Streaming can tune in to the Viacom18 Media's channel Colors, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The REI vs PSG match can also be watched using the live stream on the Voot and JioTV app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Ligue 1.

Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021

Time: 12:15 am IST

Lionel Messi PSG debut

Lionel Messi is all set to make his much-awaited debut for PSG having completed a sensational move from Barcelona to France. All eyes will be on the player, with fans eagerly waiting to see Lionel Messi in action.

