Rennes Vs Bordeaux Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Despite an embarrassing defeat in the previous clash against Paris Saint-Germain ([PSG), Rennes have made a mesmerising start to the Ligue 1 campaign. The team look to continue their fine form when they take on Bordeaux on Matchday 10 of the competition in the first game following the conclusion of the international break. Here's our Rennes vs Bordeaux prediction and live streaming details for the game.

How to watch Rennes vs Bordeaux live? Rennes vs Bordeaux live stream

Rennes vs Bordeaux live stream in India will be available on the FanCode app and website. Live scores of the game can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Stade de la Route de Lorient

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 11.30 pm IST

Rennes vs Bordeaux prediction and preview

PSG inflicted a harsh 3-0 defeat on Rennes in the previous game despite the absence of superstars Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, Rennes sit third in the Ligue 1 standings having bagged 18 points in 10 games. The team have managed five victories, whole also settling for a draw on three occasions.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, have endured an unimpressive start to the campaign as they languish in 12th spot in the Ligue 1 standings. The team lost out to Monaco by four goals to none in the game prior to the international break. Bordeaux have succumbed to three defeats in the previous five Ligue 1 games.

Rennes vs Bordeaux prediction and head-to-head stats

The two teams have come up against each other on 20 occasions in the past. Bordeaux seem to enjoy a narrow edge over their opponents of the night with six victories to their credit. On the other hand, Rennes have managed five victories in total, while nine games ended in a draw. Interestingly, Rennes haven't lost a single game against Bordeaux in the last six outings.

Rennes vs Bordeaux team news

Rennes have some key injury concerns as they host Bordeaux on home turf. Daniele Rugani sustained a thigh injury and will be unavailable for manager Julien Stephan. Besides, Faitout Maouassa and Jonas Martin will also sit out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

On the other hand, Bordeaux have fewer injury concerns than Rennes. Mexer will not travel with the squad after sustaining a hamstring injury. He is expected to be available in the next few weeks. Pablo Castro stands suspended for the game after picking up a red card.

Image courtesy: Ligue 1 Twitter