Rennes Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Following a scintillating victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Frank Lampard's Chelsea travel to France as they take on Rennes in the Champions League. The Blues have endured to a scintillating start to the Champions League as they lead the group E standings ahead of LaLiga giants Sevilla, while Rennes languish at the bottom.

Also Read | Chelsea's entire defence cost £80m, same as Man United's Harry Maguire

How to watch Rennes vs Chelsea? Rennes vs Chelsea live stream

The Champions League broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Rennes vs Chelsea live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two reams. Here are more details on how to watch Rennes vs Chelsea.

Venue: Stade de la Route de Lorient

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

Also Read | Antonio Conte believes failure to sign Lukaku, Van Dijk cost him his job at Chelsea

Rennes vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Chelsea arrive into the game at the back of a scintillating victory against Newcastle United. Lampard's transfer activity seems to have paid off with the club conceding just one defeat - against defending champions Liverpool, this season. Besides, the Blues lead the Group E Champions League standings with two victories and a draw to their credit as Eduoard Nandy returns to his former club for the first time since his departure.

#UCL matchday four, and a return to Rennes for Edouard Mendy!



COME ON CHELSEA! 🔥 #RENCHE pic.twitter.com/LvfYk7xgsi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2020

On the other hand, Rennes have struggled for fine form in the European club competition. The Ligue 1 outfit languish at the bottom of the Champions League standings, having failed to bag a single victory in three fixtures as yet. Rennes arrive into the game following a 0-1 defeat against Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 over the previous weekend.

Also Read | Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey committed to emulate THIS former Chelsea midfielder

Rennes vs Chelsea team news

Rennes manager Julien Stephan has some major injury concerns as they host Chelsea on Tuesday. Daniele Rugani is set to miss out on the game due to a thigh injury. While Faitout Maouassa sustained an ankle injury but has returned to training with the first team.

Moreover, Jonas Martin is not available for the manager, much like Dalbert Henrique, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Chelsea a few weeks ago. Chelsea have an almost fit squad with Christian Pulisic the only doubt for the clash. The USMNT international sustained a hamstring injury and will return only in December.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino interested in Man United, Chelsea job if there's a managerial change

Rennes vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea struck thrice while conceding none against Rennes in the previous Champions League fixture and are on a five-game victory-run. Hence the Stamford Bridge outfit are the favourites to win the clash.

Image courtesy: chelseafc.com