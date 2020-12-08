Rennes Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Preview

Rennes are set to play hosts to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League clash at the Roazhon Park in a dead rubber. Sevilla have booked their place in the next round with a champions league qualification. The team is likely to rotate its squad to give the senior players a much-wanted rest. Here is our Rennes vs Sevilla live stream details, Rennes vs Sevilla team news and Rennes vs Sevilla prediction.

How to watch Rennes vs Sevilla live? Rennes vs Sevilla live stream

Fans in India can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app. The match will not be live on any television channel in the country. In addition to SonyLive fans can keep track of the game and the real-time updates by following the team’s social media handles.

Rennes vs Sevilla team news

For Rennes Daniele Rugani and Serhou Guirassy are ruled out while Alfred Gomis is doubtful for the game. Nayef Aguerd too will be unavailable after having tested positive for the Coronavirus. For Sevilla, the manager will be without Marcos Acuna, Suso and Tomas Vaclik.

Rennes vs Sevilla team news: Probable starting XI

Rennes possible starting lineup: Salin; Traore, Nyamsi, Da Silva, Maouassa; Nzonzi, Camavinga, Bourigeaud; Doku, Niang, Gboho

Sevilla possible starting lineup: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Gudelj, Torres, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Idrissi

Rennes vs Sevilla prediction

Rennes are now seven games without a win across all competitions and six of those have been losses and even though they can't make it to the next round of the Champions League. Rennes still have a chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League by finishing in the third position. However, if they are to stand a chance they need nothing less than a win and also hope that Chelsea picks up all three points from their game against Krasnodar. Based on recent form our Rennes vs Sevilla prediction is that the away team will take away three points with them in the bag.

Image credits: Sevilla Twitter