Report Emerges Of Cristiano Ronaldo Offering Himself To Barcelona, But There's A Catch

As five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be finding life increasingly difficult at Old Trafford, shocking reports have emerged suggesting that he has offered himself to Barcelona. The 36-year old, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, could be heading to Los Blancos' arch-rivals if these reports are accurate.

However, because of the content in the report, it seems evident that speculations of him moving to Nou Camp are nothing but a prank.

Reports emerge that Cristiano Ronaldo could move to Barcelona

According to a report published on the front page of Catalonia's most prominent sports media, Mundo Deportivo, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be uncomfortable in Manchester United and has contacted Barcelona head coach Xavi via Gerard Piqué. The report also adds that his agent Jorge Mendes is already negotiating with Barca's club president Joan Laporta.

However, since the story was published on Día de los Santos Inocentes - the day of the holy innocents, which is equivalent to April Fool's Day in Spain, rumours such as these are power for the course.

The report published by Mundo Deportivo states, "It may be the bombshell of the winter market and the signing of the century. Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barça to sign in this winter market since he knows that they are looking for a scorer. The Portuguese contacted Xavi a few days ago, thanks to Gerard Piqué. And in the last hours, Jorge Mendes has already got down to work with Joan Laporta to study the viability of the operation. The good relationship of the Portuguese agent with the Barça president and with Mateu Alemany may be key to the outcome of a signing that more than one at the club thought was a joke" (translated from Spanish).

However, the most hilarious claim in the report is that Ronaldo would live in the house of Lionel Messi, who is willing to rent his accommodation in Gavà, provided the 36-year old does not take any of his seven Ballon d'Or. The Argentine legend won his seventh Ballon d'Or earlier this year when he pipped Robert Lewandowski for the prestigious individual honour.