'Respect Cristiano Ronaldo But Never Wanted Him Back This Summer': Carlo Ancelotti

A few days ago rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to transfer away from Juventus were back with some reports saying Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him so they could put him in the same team as Lionel Messi and some reports suggested that he might head back to Real Madrid where his former coach Carlo Ancelotti had apparently made it known that he wanted the Portuguese superstar back.

According to El Chiringuito according to them, Ancelotti has started conversations with the club to bring Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu, and he sees Ronaldo as someone who can still help the team. However, those rumours have been rubbished today after Ancelotti took to Twitter and posted expressing his admiration for Cristiano but then added that he has not asked or planned to sign him this summer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward,” said Ancelotti.

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

Cristiano had spent eight seasons at Real Madrid including two under Ancelotti and it was known at the time that they both got along very well. Under Ancelotti's guidance, the club won its 10th UEFA Champions League title with Ronaldo breaking the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League season by netting 17 goals, including two in the semi-final drubbing of Bayern Munich where they won the second leg 4-0 at the Allianz Arena and a goal in the final against Atletico Madrid as they won 4-1 and lifted their elusive La Decima. However, Ancelotti was sacked the season after for not winning anything big that season and it was reported that Ronaldo was unhappy by the move.

Real Madrid deny rumours of moving to Premier League

After the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo stated that Real Madrid will be trying to make a move to the English Premier League after some friction that has been developing between the club and La Liga, the club released an official statement refuting the rumours and saying it was all untrue. They said the information published by the said newspaper about the club studying the possibility of moving from La Lipa to the Premier League is all completely ‘false, absurd, and impossible’ and the only motive of the article is to disturb the club.

The statement read, "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club.”

(Image Credits: AP)