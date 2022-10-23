Revealed: When Could Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoin Man Utd Squad? Erik Ten Hag Shares Update

Manchester United managed to snatch a draw from jaws of defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Casemiro's last-gasp header in the injury time cancelled Jorginho's penalty just before the end of the regular time. United started the game with Marcus Rashford leading the line in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace was suspended for the match as a result of which he did not travel with the team for the away fixture. Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Ronaldo's availability for the further matches.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be available to play for Manchester United?

Following Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League match, United manager Erik Ten Hag revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute. The striker walked back into the tunnel even before the final whistle had gone which led to him being suspended for the Chelsea trip. According to a report by Mirror.co.uk, Ten Hag provided an update on Ronaldo's availability for further matches ahead of the Manchester United vs Chelsea match. The Dutch manager, while speaking to Sky Sports, said, "Yes, I think it is only for this weekend, this match and then we will talk and we will see."

He added, "What the talk - if you ask about that - is between Cristiano and me. The statement is also clear, I think. He remains an important player in the squad. I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them. In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that. After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not him everyone, this is the second time, there are consequences. We miss him tomorrow. It's a miss for the squad but it's important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important."

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to 'axing' for Chelsea tie, says 'United we must stand'

After Manchester United's decision to drop him for the Chelsea game, Ronaldo released a statement in which he said that he has always respected his colleagues and seniors throughout his career, but it was 'not always possible.' Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, "As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process."

He added, "I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us. Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."