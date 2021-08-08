Richarlison Mocks FIFA President Gianni Infantino During Gold Medal Presentation

Brazil won their second successive gold medal in football after defeating Spain 2-1 in a nailbiting contest in the men's football final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and required a goal from Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira in extra time to deny Spain a second Olympics games gold medal. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in Japan to give medals to the finalists and Brazilian forward Richarlison had some words for the 51-year-old. Despite not scoring in the final, Richarlison won the golden boot and remained the main attraction in the game.

Richarlison calls FIFA president Gianni Infantino a 'baldie'

While receiving his gold medal, Richarlison told FIFA president Gianni Infantino, "Hey, baldie, next year [we are winning it] in Qatar." The FIFA 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar where Brazil will look to win their sixth title. Richarlison's interaction with the FIFA president can be seen in the Tweet below.

Here's Richarlison telling FIFA President Gianni Infantino

"see you next year in Qatar, bald man!"#EFC #Olympics pic.twitter.com/TEQDCkpT8C — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) August 7, 2021

Richarlison relieved as Brazil win gold despite his penalty miss

Richarlison missed a penalty in the game after just 38 minutes when the game was tied at 0-0. However, Brazil still went half-time ahead as Cunha opened the scoring at the end of the first half. Mikel Oyarzabal equalized for Spain at the hour mark as he slid a fantastic volley at the far post following an outstanding cross. With the game tied at 1-1 even at the halfway stage of extra time, it seemed like the match was destined to go into penalties. However, Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira scored the winner in the 108th minute via a brilliant counter-attack set up by his teammates, thereby helping Brazil clinch their second successive gold medal at an Olympics event.

What a volley by Mikel Oyarzabal! Emphatic finish for Spain's equalising goal v Brazil 🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O2Ni7p7fG8 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 7, 2021

Richarlison shines at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Richarlison may have come up short in the final, but it was his excellent performances that guided Brazil to the gold medal match of the Tokyo Olympics. The Brazilian forward ended the Games as the top scorer with five goals. His Olympics campaign also included a stellar first-half hat-trick against Germany in Brazil's opening Group D match.

(Image Credit: AP)