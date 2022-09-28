Richarlison Racially Abused During Brazil's Victory Over Tunisia In Paris Friendly

Brazil continued their preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by trashing Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly football match at the Parc des Princes. A brace from Raphinha and further goals from Neymar, Richarlison and Pedro handed a comfortable win for the South American giants. However, Brazil vs Tunisia match had its share of controversies with Richarlison being subject to racial abuse.

Brazil football federation condemns Richarlison incident

The Richarlison racism happened when the Tottenham striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal in the 19th minute. Before the match got underway, the five-time world champions had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts'.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) took to Twitter and issued a statement condemning the abuse of Richarlison and also asked for punishment to be handed to the person responsible for it. The statement read "After Brazil's second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football. Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated."

President of Brazil Football Federation Ednaldo Rodrigues also issued a statement over Twitter regarding the incident. He said, “Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion.

Brazil vs Tunisia match highlights

Brazil came into the match after beating Ghana 3-0 in the previous friendly match. The former world champions opened the scoring through Raphinha's 11th minute. The forward scored the goal with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen. However, Tunisia found the equaliser seven minutes later with an opportunistic header by Montassar Talbi from a free kick.

However, Brazil regained the lead a minute later with Raphinha finding Tottenham forward Richarlison who outsmarted Tunisia defenders to fire a low shot between the keeper's legs. Brazil extended their lead following a Neymar penalty in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni fouled Casemiro. Raphinha scored his second and fourth goal of the team in the 40th minute with a precise low shot from the edge of the area.

Just before the half time, Tunisia were reduced to 10 men after defender Dylan Bronn received a straight red card for a foul on Neymar. Flamengo forward Pedro, who was brought on as a substitute scored the fifth goal in the 74th. Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24 before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.