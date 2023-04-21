Ridiculous Half-time Act Leads To Todd Boehly Sacking Thomas Tuchel: Reports

It seemed Chelsea's decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel wasn't entirely for sporting reasons. The Blues fired the current Bayern Munich manager back in September, which was very surprising for most people. The West London giants then went on to appoint Graham Potter who also failed to deliver and became the second casualty of the season at Stamford Bridge.

As per a report in Talksport, Tuchel's sacking came in the aftermath of an incident in the Chelsea dressing room. Co-owner Todd Boehly had sought Tuchel's approval to enter the Chelsea dressing room at halftime. The incident happened during Chelsea's 2-1 victory against West Ham United as Boehly had brought some of his friends alongside him.

Todd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel not for sporting reasons

The American businessman returned to his designated director's box and the German manager was given the sack a few days later following a defeat with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The pair also reportedly clashed over Chelsea's transfer policy and Tuchel went on to leave the Blues on a sour note.

Chelsea had issued a statement to confirm Tuchel's departure that read.

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

The Arrival of Potter too expected to turn the tide in their favour but despite spending lavishly Chelsea are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League. It would take a lot for them to book a place in the top four while they also crashed out of the Champions League as they couldn't get the better of Real Madrid.