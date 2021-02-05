Rio Ave Vs Nacional Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Primeira Liga 2021 Game Preview

Rio Ave welcome Nacional in the matchday 17 of their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Estadio do Rio Ave Futebol Clube on February 5, with the match scheduled to kick off at 10.30 PM IST. Let's have a look Rio Ave vs Nacional live stream, playing 11, and other details of this Primeira Liga encounter.

Rio Ave are ranked 13th in Primeira Liga standings as the hosts have managed to register just three wins from 16 games. They walk into the match following a string of poor performances with their last competitive outing ending in a 2-0 loss to FC Porto. Currently sitting with just 15 points against their name, Pedro Cunha's men will be aiming to bounce back on the winning ways.

Nacional on the other hand are currently slotted 11th as the visitors have managed to register just four wins, five draws, and suffer from seven losses in the ongoing Portuguese league. With 17 points against their name, Luis Freire's men walk into the match following a narrow 2-1 win against relegation rivals Famalicao. They will be hoping to continue building on the positive momentum and look to secure all 3 points on Friday.

Rio Ave vs Nacional Team News

Rio Ave will remain without the services of right-back Junio as the 23-year-old has been sidelined since his fractured fibula and is not expected to return so soon, Nikola Jambor has also injured his cruciate ligament expected to stay away from the action for a long time.

Brayan Riascos has reportedly recovered from the muscle injury and could feature again for Nacional on Friday. The 26-year-old center-forward was the only player missing from action as Nacional head coach Luis Freire now has a full-strength squad ready and available for selection.

Where to watch Rio Ave vs Nacional live in India?

There will no Rio Ave vs Nacional live stream in India, nor will there be an official broadcast for India. Here are the other Rio Ave vs Nacional live stream details:

Rio Ave vs Nacional venue: Estadio dos Arcos

Rio Ave vs Nacional live site: Sofascore.com

Rio Ave vs Nacional date: February 5, 2021

Rio Ave vs Nacional time: 10.30 PM IST

Rio Ave vs Nacional prediction

Rio Ave will hold the home advantage and start the match as favorites. However, Nacional will walk into the match brimming with confidence and will their chances to walk away with three points against Rio Ave. We predict a 1-1 draw as both the teams will likely cancel each other out across 90 minutes

Prediction- Rio Ave 1-1 Nacional