Rio Ferdinand Apologises For Criticising Jose Mourinho's Old Assessment Of Manchester Utd

Manchester United's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered a major blow with the club losing to Brighton last weekend. The Red Devils were handed four-goal trashing which would mean that they would finish with their lowest-ever Premier League points total. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted he was wrong about Jose Mourinho's comments back in 2019 following United's current situation.

Rio Ferdinand on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United prediction

Jose Mourinho won major trophies including UEFA Europa League 2016-17 & Carabao Cup in his first year with Manchester United but always considered United's second-place finish during the 2017-18 season as the best achievement of his career to date. Back in 2019, the current Roma coach had told beIN Sports that it was "one of the best jobs of my career" because of issues "behind the scenes" that people were not aware of.

As per the report by Mirror.co.uk, Rio Ferdinand while speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show said, "I think Jose Mourinho ’s quote has aged so, so well. And me for one, I would apologise maybe to some extent in terms of the way you kind of looked at him and judged him."

"I still think there were flaws in some of the ways he handled people and handled some of the situations that he was involved in. But in terms of looking behind the scenes, that [quote] he said in 2019 on finishing second in the Premier League, that has aged so well".

He further added, "We can see that there’s been stuff going on that’s wrong behind the scenes, but at that time we didn’t know the extent of it. Obviously Jose Mourinho did.He wanted to get rid of numerous players and he wanted to bring in certain players, and obviously big wages and contracts were handed out to certain players and he’s thinking, 'Woah, woah, woah, what’s going on".

Manchester United news: Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic heading to Juventus?

Manchester United will finish yet another season without any trophy and the incoming manager Erik ten Hag will have a huge responsibility to turn around the club fortunes next season. The club is also likely to lose a couple of players with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic being on the list of names.

According to reports, French midfielder Paul Pogba has held talks with Juventus over a potential return to the club. Pogba had tremendous success with the Serie A club during his time there from 2012 to 2016 and has been reportedly offered around €220,000-a-week at a fixed rate.

Matic is also available on a free transfer in June, after reportedly agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United a year before it ends.Matic has been linked with a move to Juventus with a signing fee of £10m. However, with the whopping signing on money offered, he might be happy to suffer the loss. He joined Manchester United in 2017 in a £40million transfer from Chelsea.