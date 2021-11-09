Rio Ferdinand Calls For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Ouster From Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has expressed his thoughts on the head coach of Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by saying that he believes if the coach leaves United now, he will walk away with his head held high as he has already contributed a lot for the team. The speculations of Solskjaer being snubbed from the managerial role of Manchester United have been making rounds throughout the 2021 season so far as the United have won only five matches the current Premier League season, after playing 11 of them. The speculations went on a further high after Solskjaer’s side lost the Manchester Derby against Manchester City 0-2 on November 6.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand spoke about Solskjaer on a recent podcast on his youtube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE. Speaking about the head coach of Manchester United, the former footballer explained he can’t see philosophy and identity when he watches his former team. He further added that it’s fine for the team to lose a match, but he seeks the real identity of the team while wanting to know more about them.

Rio Ferdinand praises Solskjaer for giving the fans hope again

Explaining further about the same on the podcast, Ferdinand said, “Players aren't sprinting out and hurting themselves in games. I see that as a disrespect to the manager and almost like I don’t fear. He’s done actually what he’s been brought in to do, he’s come in and given the fans hope again, made the fans want to come back and watch your team again. He’s done a great job in that sense.” However, Ferdinand questioned that if Solskjaer can make the team win titles and if he is going to take on a challenge to win a Champions League.

'Might be the time now, for the baton to be handed over,' says Rio Ferdinand

Adding that a team needs foundations to fall back on whenever there is a lack of confidence or an easy situation becomes a difficult one, Ferdinand concluded that foundations get a team through, which the United clearly lack, and added he feels its time now for the baton to be handed over which will make Solskjaer leave with his head high. Under the mentorship of Solskjaer in the 2021-22 season, United acquired the services of one of their greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the points standings of the Premier League 2021-22, Manchester United currently sit sixth in the table with a total of 17 points with only one win in their last five matches.

Watch the full video of Rio Ferdinand's podcast:

(Image: AP/ Instagram/@rioferdy5)