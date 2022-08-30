Rio Ferdinand Explains What New Signing Antony Brings To Man United; 'Boxful Of Tricks'

Following Manchester United's agreement to sign Antony in a blockbuster deal from Ajax, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has explained what the 22-year-old is expected to bring to the club. Ajax confirmed that Erik ten Hag's side had agreed to a €95 million deal that could rise to €100 million with add-ons.

Ferdinand explains what Antony will bring to Man United

While speaking on his YouTube channel, FIVE, Rio Ferdinand said, "Antony brings trickery, that unpredictable Brazilian element and a fantastic technical football player. Plays on the right-hand side of the front three, cutting in on his left foot, and he's a boxful of tricks, a man who wants to beat people but has an eye for a pass as well. He can create, he can slide balls through for attacking players making runs off him, and what he likes to do is tease players towards him, bring the defender towards him which creates space in behind which enables him to find runners with the great vision he has."

The former Manchester United defender added, "He's not only a great dribbler and a player that takes the ball to defenders and stands them up 1 v 1, but he's also going to get fans off their seats at Old Trafford. I'm sure with the skills, the audacity he plays with. He also wants people running off him, and I think he's better when he's playing shorter passes, moving and running, the Ajax way. If Ten Hag can get the attacking formula working like that it'll really suit him, and I think it'll suit someone like Sancho as well."

Antony has proved his worth over the past few seasons by contributing 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo. Furthermore, he also has two goals and two assists in nine appearances for his native Brazil. Manchester United will hope that the Brazilian international can help the club improve their performances, having struggled significantly in the past few seasons.

Man United confirm deal agreed with Ajax for Antony

After the two clubs agreed upon a deal for Antony, Manchester United released a statement that read, "Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance."