Rio Ferdinand Feels Bruno Fernandes Should Give Up Penalty Duties To Cristiano Ronaldo

Former star Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes should hand over the Manchester United penalty duties to his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo but keep the free-kick duties to himself. Bruno Fernandes is currently the set-piece specialist for United.

Since joining the team at the start of the 2020 season, he has scored 21 penalties and two free-kicks for the club. However, while speaking on his youtube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE', the former English star asked Fernandes to return the penalty duties back to Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo takes the penalties, 100 percent": Rio Ferdinand

Speaking about Ronaldo’s comeback to Old Trafford, Ferdinand said,

“I think Bruno gives up penalties but doesn’t relinquish free-kicks and corners. The free-kicks around the box, he’s going to be on them I think. I think his record demands that he should do that. He takes the penalties, 100 percent. They agree to give him the penalties but I think free-kicks around the box, Bruno’s just wiping the ball and putting it down.”

“I think Bruno sees the bigger picture, that this guy can get us over the line to win us trophies. If that means my percentage of goal goes down but he gets his hands on a big trophy, he’d take that all day long”.

As mentioned in the official announcement by the club, team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said,

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvelous player but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started”.

⭐ @Cristiano and the #UCL go 𝘄𝗮𝘆 back.



🚀 This goal against Porto is one of a staggering 67 he's scored in the knockout stages alone...#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2021

Manchester United secured a deal for the transfer of Ronaldo from Juventus in a reported £20m deal. In his first stint with United from 2003 to 2009, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances. He is the first player to have won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy. He will start training with the club after the first international break of the season, which means the fans would have to wait to watch the Portuguese superstar in United colours again.

(Image Source: AP)