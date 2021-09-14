Rio Ferdinand Hits Back At Cristiano Ronaldo Doubters; 'He’s Not Any Old 36-year-old'

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to the Premier League a few weeks back and even bagged a brace on his debut. Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit back at all the people that doubted what Ronaldo is capable of by pointing out that the Portuguese superstar scored more goals than Romelu Lukaku did last season while they were both playing in Serie A. He also added that Ronaldo is in a different league of his own compared to most players.

Rio and Cristiano played together during the latter's first stint at United, the ex-England centre-half told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

He’s not any old 36-year-old. Get that out of your mind, he’s different. He’s separate. He’s different from any other 36-year-old there’s been and probably ever will be in the game because physically and mentally he’s on a different stratosphere to everyone else.

Ferdinand also said that he laughs at people who are saying he’s different, he added that Ronaldo is different after 10 years, 15 years since he’s been at Manchester United and that people are just stating the obvious. Rio then explained how Ronaldo has adapted his game over the years, saying he’s going to be maybe a yard slower than he was before but he’s actually a yard or two quicker in the mind now, Ronaldo knows how to move like a number nine in the box. His movements to get on the ball, his awareness of space, and the movements around him. The anticipation is the key thing for a number nine according to Rio, anticipation for where the ball is going to end up.

Lukaku does not want to be compared with Ronaldo

While Rio may be comparing the two forwards, but Lukaku wants none of it. A few days back Lukaku spoke at a recent press conference while on international duty, he made it very clear about the comparisons being made between him and the Portuguese superstar. He was quoted by Goal.com as saying:

Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, is in the top three best players in the history of football. I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there. What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional. I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football. As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless.

(Image: AP/ @rioferdy/ Twitter)