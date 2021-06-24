Rio Ferdinand Makes Interesting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Revelation

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against France on Wednesday night sent Portuguese fans into raptures as the 36-year-old helped his side to qualify for the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 competition. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was delighted to see his old teammate steal the show as those two goals helped Ronaldo to tie Ali Daei's international record of 109 goals. Ferdinand's recent praise of Ronaldo may have also ignited the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Rio Ferdinand makes interesting revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Rio Ferdinand explained how Cristiano Ronaldo's hunger to be the best footballer in the world has got him up so far in his career. Speaking on BBC, Ferdinand said, "He was an obsessed human in terms of becoming the best. He's a phenomenal player but someone who thinks about everything in the game to get every little bit out of himself." Speaking to England legend Gary Lineker, Ferdinand further added how Ronaldo uses negative comments to improve upon his game further.

"It's a great example and he uses negativity as fuel. You (Lineker) say Messi is the better out of the two. He will text me saying 'why has he said that?' It's his competitive nature and you need that to be the best." The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is undoubtedly one of the most popular and intense amongst fans. Considering the rivalry of the two players it is fair to say that Lineker's past comments have not gone down with the Portuguese international.

What exactly did Gary Lineker say on Messi vs Ronaldo debate?

While writing for BBC Sport in May 2020, Gary Lineker said, "Often the choice seems to come down to whether you support Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus or whoever, which is fine - I understand that. I am a huge fan of Ronaldo too, but if you're talking about the best player ever, there shouldn't even be a debate that it is Messi. That's just my opinion, but it's not even close for me." Lineker further added why he believed Lionel Messi was the best player in football despite playing for just one club throughout his career.

"He has proved the doubters wrong, time and time again. Even for the past couple of seasons, when the Barca team has not been anything like as strong as it was in the past, his contribution has not dipped. In fact, they have been a real mess without him," said Lineker. Considering that the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo (5) and Lionel Messi (6) have won the Ballon d'Or award in 11 of the past 12 seasons, it is fair to say that these two footballers are among the best of all time, and fans can make a fair comparison as to who they believe is the better footballer.

