Rio Ferdinand Posts Passionate Tribute For Manchester City Rival Sergio Aguero

As Sergio Aguero bids farewell to Manchester City, several footballing stars and pundits have sent their best wishes for his future. Man United legend Rio Ferdinand has chosen to set the Manchester United vs Manchester City rivalry aside as he posted a heartfelt tribute for the departing Argentine. Several big European clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Man City striker.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Rio Ferdinand posts heartwarming tribute for rival Sergio Aguero

As Manchester City confirmed Sergio Aguero's exit, perhaps the most relieved team is Manchester United. Aguero has been a thorn in their side a number of times but none more so than in 2011/12 when he stole the title from Man United in the dying seconds of the Premier League season. Aguero's exit reminds Rio Ferdinand of this disastrous moment in his career as he highlighted the same in his Instagram post.

Ferdinand posted, "Agueroooooooooooo This name, this goal, this moment still hits me at times when I least expect it like a bolt out the blue! Our closest rivals just across the city, snatching the PL title from out of our hands bearing in mind our game had just finished and we had won our game....what was the score in City’s game...they need a goal with seconds to go....surely we have won...I think we have done it.....then....Agueroooooooooo. Absolutely floored, distraught, devastated....a whole season demolished in the final seconds of the last game."

Sergio Aguero Premier League record

One can only imagine the emotions of the Manchester United players and fans to lose the Premier League title in seemingly impossible circumstances. Manchester United had defeated Sunderland on the final day and were awaiting the result of the Manchester City game. The game at the Etihad between Manchester City and QPR was tied at 2-2 before Sergio Aguero stepped up to score the winning goal in the 94th minute of the game. As a result of the goal, The Citizens beat their noisy neighbours on goal difference as both sides finished with 88 points.

Even though that moment still gives Ferdinand nightmares, he still has the highest regard for Aguero as he ended his post with a heartfelt message. "Rivalries put to one side for a moment, Sergio Aguero is one of the best PL strikers of all time no doubts. Snatched the PL trophy from under my nose but respect when respect is due," added Ferdinand as the Sergio Aguero transfer news gains more steam.