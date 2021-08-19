Rio Ferdinand Reveals He Wanted To Join Arsenal In 2014 But Got Rejected By Arsene Wenger

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand sensationally revealed he was interested in joining Arsenal after leaving Old Trafford in 2014. However, he was rejected by the then Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. Ferdinand was on the lookout for a new club after his deal at Man United expired, and he believed that he could help Arsenal improve their team after years of underperformance. Despite facing rejection, the former Manchester United centre-half insisted that Wenger made the right call as he struggled at Queens Park Rangers after leaving Old Trafford in 2014.

Rio Ferdinand left Manchester United in 2014 after spending 12 years at Old Trafford. During his stint, he won six Premier League titles and a Champions League. In a recent conversation, Ferdinand reflected on the possibility of thinking to join arch-rivals Arsenal, highlighting that this was the 'maddest thing' he could have thought about.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said, "The maddest thing is I thought about [joining] Arsenal. I said, Arsene, listen, I am leaving Man United, and if you want, I will come and try and help the dressing room, etc. because I think you need help in that department. I will obviously play, but more importantly, I will come for the culture. He didn't take me up on the offer, and he was right because my performances at QPR weren't up to the levels. But in the changing room, I believe I could have helped him because that is where a lot of the culture derives from."

Rio Ferdinand insists Arsenal's defensive struggles are still an issue

Rio Ferdinand insists that Arsenal's defensive issues may persist despite signing Ben White for £50 million this summer. The Manchester United legend insisted that what White requires is experienced players alongside him. The former Manchester United centre-half said, "The issue I have with Arsenal is you can't buy players for a year down the line. Ben White is good now but what you need is someone to come in and grab the players in the training ground. I feel that at this stage of his career, Ben White needs a partner to bring him a lot, like a Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, or Thiago Silva. Arsenal have needed a centre-back to come in and defend. If I'm him, I'm thinking, I need some help, I'm getting exposed."