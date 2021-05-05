RIO Vs SCP Dream11: Rio Ave Vs Sporting CP prediction And Team News

Matchday 31 of the ongoing Primeira Liga season sees Rio Ave taking on Sporting CP in their upcoming encounter on Wednesday, May 5. The Portuguese domestic league clash will be played at the Estadio dos Arcos with the kickoff scheduled for May 5 at 21:15 PM (May 6, 1:45 AM IST). Let's have a look at the RIO vs SCP Dream11 team, top picks alongside other match details of this encounter.

RIO vs SCP Match Preview

Rio Ave have been pretty inconsistent in recent times and have failed to edge out wins as the hosts will be heading into the game after playing out two consecutive draws against Pacos De Ferreira and Portimonense in their recent outings. They have failed to emerge victorious in their last eight league matches with Rio Ave registering 6 draws in the last eight games. Their inability to convert the draws into wins has stalled the team's progress as the hosts find themselves stuck to the 15th spot on the league table with only two points saving Rio Ave from falling into the relegation qualification spot.

Sporting CP on the other hand have been flying high in the Primeira Liga this season as the visitors are yet to suffer from a single loss after playing over 30 games so far. Heading into the match after registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Nacional in their last outing, Sporting CP are well on route to win the Portuguese league and could also go on to remain invincible this season. The visitors currently hold a six-point lead over second-placed FC Porto and will view this match as an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table and cement their position as the numero uno team in the Primeira Liga.

RIO vs SCP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- N. Dos-Santos or G. Dala

Vice-Captain- JPD Paulinho or F. Geraldes

RIO vs SCP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – P. Kieszek

Defenders – S. Coates, I. Pinto, Z. Feddal, A. Santos

Midfielders –J. Mario, F. Geraldes, J. Cabral

Strikers – JPD Paulinho, G. Dala, N. Dos-Santos

RIO vs SCP Dream11 Prediction

Sporting CP start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over a struggling Rio Ave side on Wednesday.

Prediction- Rio Ave 0-3 Sporting CP

Note: The above RIO vs SCP Dream11 prediction, RIO vs SCP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RIO vs SCP Dream11 Team and RIO vs SCP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.