Riots Break Out In Belgian & Dutch Cities After Morocco's 2-0 Win Over Belgium In FIFA WC

The Belgium football team's chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 hanging by a thread following their 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday, November 28. The loss to Morocco meant Belgium needs to beat Croatia in their final group-stage match to qualify for the Round of 16. Following the stunning loss, riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities.

Morocco’s victory over Belgium was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan roots in many Belgian and Dutch cities. Following the riot, the Police detained about a dozen people and used water cannons, and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close has urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Close said, “Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate. There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege."

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden in her statement said “Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,”.

Police in the Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam as riot officers attempted to break up a group of 500 football supporters who threw fireworks and glass at police officers.



How does Belgium's defeat to Morocco affect the Group F standings?

Belgium had the chance to become the second team behind defending champion France to advance to the last 16 but the defeat to Morocco meant Roberto Martinez's side dropped from first to third in Group F. Belgium had won its last seven group games at the World Cup before the upset.

Morocco on the other hand has only ever been past the group stage once at a World Cup, in 1986. Coming to Belgium vs Morocco match, Romain Saiss gave Morocco the lead with a barely noticeable deflection off his hip after a free kick from Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 73rd minute that got under the body of Courtois. Morocco got their second goal after Zakaria Aboukhlal guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time. Before Morocco's victory over Belgium, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina, while Japan beat Germany in the opening set of group games.

