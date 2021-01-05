 RIV Vs PLM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Libertadores Match Preview

River Plate lock horns with Palmeiras in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final. The first leg of the semi-final is slated to be held at Estadio Libertadores de América, Avellaneda in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, January 6 with kick-off at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the RIV vs PLM Dream11 prediction, predicted playing 11, top picks and other details of the Copa Libertadores semi-final.

O dia tão esperado chegou. Os primeiros 90 minutos da batalha começam hoje e lutaremos até o fim! HOJE É DIA DE PALMEIRAS E JOGAREMOS JUNTOS! 👊#AvantiPalestra #RIVxPAL #AlmaECoração pic.twitter.com/PVCQ1C0hx3 — SE Palmeiras (de 😷) (@Palmeiras) January 5, 2021

RIV vs PLM Dream Team News

Palmeiras do not have any fresh suspensions or injury concerns. However, Abel Ferreira will be without Jean and Wesley who are unavailable for the whole season following their long term injuries. Felipe Melo has tested positive for Coronavirus and will also be unavailable with Gabriel Veron expected to be back in contention only before the third week of January.

Apart from Fabrizio Angileri and Jorge Moreira, River Plate have a fully fit squad available for selection. Marcelo Gallardo has a plethora of players available at his disposal and is expected to start a strong 11 as River Plate look to gather the all-important win in the first leg of the semi-finals.

RIV vs PLM Playing 11

River Plate - Franco Armani, Javier Pinola, Paulo Diaz, Robert Rojas, Gonzalo Montiel; Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Jorge Carrascal, Bruno Zuculini, Rafael Santos Borre, Lucas Beltran

Palmeiras - Weverton; Matias Vina, Gustavo Gomez, Luan Garcia, Marcos Rocha; Gabriel Menino, Danilo; Willian, Raphael Veiga, Rony, Luis Adriano

RIV vs PLM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Weverton

Defnders- Javier Pinola Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina, Robert Rojas

Midfielders- Enzo Perez, Gabriel Menino, Jorge Carrascal, Nicolas De La Cruz

Strikers- Lucas Beltran, Luis Adriano

RIV vs PLM Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Luis Adriano or Nicolas De La Cruz

Vice-Captain- Lucas Beltran or Gabriel Menino

RIV vs PLM Match Prediction

River Plate are on a 13-game unbeaten run and will be aiming to continue with it. Their home record has been excellent as the Argentinian outfit has won 5 of their last six games and will be looking to capitalise on their home form in the first leg of the semi-final which is being played at their home ground. We predict an easy win for the home team at the end of the match.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Palmeiras.

Note: The above RIV vs PLM Dream11 prediction, RIV vs PLM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, RIV vs PLM Dream11 team and RIV vs PLM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result