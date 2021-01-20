RIZ Vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Caykur Rizespor square off against Gazisehir Gaziantep in their next encounter of the Turkish Super-Lig Matchday 20 clash. The Turkish Super League fixture is set to be played at Caykur Didi Stadium on Wednesday, 20 January, and is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at match details like RIZ vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, squads, and top picks

🏆 2020-2021 Süper Lig 20. Hafta

🆚 Gaziantep FK

🏟 Çaykur Didi Stadyumu

📅 20 Ocak 🕓 16:00

🌨️ 4°

🛎️ Halis Özkahya

📺 beIN Sports HD 2



📣 #ÇRSvGFK pic.twitter.com/keatiPR3O9 — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) January 20, 2021

Caykur Rizespor are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Stjepan Tomas's men have currently positioned themselves just two places above the drop zone, slotted 16th in the Turkish Super League standings. The hosts have managed to register 21 points from 18 games with 5 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses to their tally. Winless in their last six matches, Caykur Rizespor will be looking to break their streak of poor performances and get away from the relegation zone as soon as possible with the difference being just two points

Gazisehir Gaziantep are currently sitting third in the Turkish Super League standings after having managed to win 9 matches from 18 games. With 7 matches ending in a draw while losing two games, the visitors have accumulated 34 points and are four points away from first-placed Besiktas. They walk into the match following a narrow 2-1 win against Kayserispor and will be looking to move closer to the top spot as the tournament progresses.

RIZ vs GAZ Dream11 team: RIZ vs GAZ Playing 11

Goalkeeper- G. Guvenc

Defenders- E. Dilaver, J. Kana-Biyik, M. Morozyuk, J. Morais

Midfielders- F. Balano, A. Maxim, J. Nogueira, A. Durak

Strikers- M. Demir, L. Remy

RIZ vs GAZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Demir or L. Remy

Vice-Captain- A. Maxim or F. Balano

RIZ vs GAZ Match prediction

Rizespor have conceded the joint-second highest number of goals in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig campaign. Their opponents on the other hand boast of a solid defensive record, being the second strongest defensive unit in the league. Compared to Rizespor's 34 conceded league goals, Gazisehir Gaziantep have conceded only 20 goals and also have a solid +13 GD in their tally. We predict a comprehensive win for Gazisehir Gaziantep as the result of this match.

Prediction- Caykur Rizespor 0-2 Gazisehir Gaziantep

Note: The above RIZ vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, RIZ vs GAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RIZ vs GAZ Dream11 Team and RIZ vs GAZ playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.