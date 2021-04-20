RIZ Vs KON Dream11: Rizespor Vs Konyaspor Prediction And Team News

Rizespor take on Konyaspor in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig match on Tuesday. The domestic league fixture is set to be played on April 20 at the Caykur Didi Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at RIZ vs KON Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

ðŸ“£ #ÇRSvKON pic.twitter.com/oJrWN8obn9 — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) April 19, 2021

RIZ vs KON Match Preview

Rizespor will start this match following a string of impressive performances as they have lost only one match in their last five outings. Heading into this match following a two-match unbeaten run, Rizespor saw their last outing ended in a 2-3 win over Antalyaspor. They will take the much-needed confidence from the win which propelled them up to the 13th spot in the league standings and aim to continue on their winning momentum.

Konyaspor on the other hand have not won any of their last three matches as they head into the game looking for their 11th league win of the Turkish Super Lig season. Currently slotted 12th on the league table, the visitors have collected 41 wins from 10 wins and 11 draws while losing 12 games so far. With just one point separating them and Rizespor, Konyaspor will see this match as an opportunity to extend the gap and move closer to the top half of the Turkish Super Lig table.

RIZ vs KON Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- M. Skoda or A. Hadzaihmetovic

Vice-Captain- S. Cikalleshi or F. Boldrin

RIZ vs KON Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – I. Sehic

Defenders – O. Bulut, A. Calik, M. Morozyuk, N. Skubic

Midfielders – K. Michalak, L. Shengelia, F. Boldrin, A. Hadzaihmetovic

Strikers – S. Cikalleshi, M. Skoda

RIZ vs KON Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect them to play out a thrilling encounter and predict the match to end in a draw as Rizespor and Konyaspor are likely to cancel each other out across the course of this game.

Prediction- Rizespor 1-1 Konyaspor

Note: The above RIZ vs KON Dream11 prediction, RIZ vs KON Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RIZ vs KON Dream11 Team and RIZ vs KON Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.