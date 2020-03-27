RKH Vs ENG Dream11 Belarusian League Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Playing XIs

Ruh Brest host Energetik-BGU in a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League season. Ruh Brest are on the fifth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Ruh Brest have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 against Dinamo Minsk. Ruh Brest have a goal difference of +1.

As for the Energetik-BGU, they are on the top spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Energetik-BGU won their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Energetik-BGU played against BATE in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which they scored thrice to win the clash against BATE. Energetik-BGU have a goal difference of 2

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 10:30 PM IST at the Stadyen DASK Brestski. Here is the RKH vs ENG Dream11 prediction, RKH vs ENG Dream11 top picks and RKH vs ENG Dream11 team.

RKH vs ENG Dream11 prediction

RKH vs ENG Dream11 top picks

Artem Kontsevoj (Captain) Dusan Bakic (Vice-captain) Maksim Chyzh

RKH vs ENG Dream11 team

RKH vs ENG Dream11 team: RKH team

Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

RKH vs ENG Dream11 team: ENG team

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

Please note, the RKH vs ENG Dream11 team and prediction is made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.