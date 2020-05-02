RKH Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team And Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Rukh Brest will play against Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League on May 2. The match will be played at Yunost Stadium. Let us look at RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction, RKH vs GOR Dream11 team, RKH vs GOR Dream11 top picks, preview, schedule and other match details.

Also Read | Chuni Goswami will forever remain golden boy of Indian football: Franco Fortunato

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: RKH vs GOR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Yunost Stadium

Date: May 2, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Also Read | Virus shutdown could impact mental health of 'at-risk' footballers, warns doctor

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: RKH vs GOR Dream11 match preview

❌ Igor Shumilov has left Rukh. The contract with the defender was terminated by mutual consent of the parties. #rfc



❌ Игорь Шумилов покинул «Рух». Контракт с защитником расторгнут по обоюдному согласию сторон.



Спасибо за работу, Игорь! Удачи! pic.twitter.com/B0ILp1ej5j — FC Rukh Brest (@rukhbrest) May 1, 2020

Rukh Brest played against Torpedo-BelAZ in their previous game, with the game ending in a goalless draw. They have been undefeated in the last three games. Gorodeya have won six games in all, while ended up losing on four occasions. Their previous game ended in a defeat.

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for RKH vs GOR Dream11 team

Rukh Brest: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov.

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Arkhipov.

Also Read | 'Chuni da was one of India's greatest ever footballer' says AIFF's Kushal Das

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: RKH vs GOR Dream11 team Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sergey Usenya

Vice-captain: Aleksandr Nechaev

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: RKH vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Nechaev

Defenders: Vitali Gayduchik, Joao William, Kirill Pavluchek, Sergey Usenya

Midfielders: Andrey Sorokin, Sergey Usenya, Pavel Sedko

Forwards: Lazar Sajcic, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko

Also Read | Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stresses the need to develop football at the grassroot level

RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction: RKH vs GOR Dream11 Match Prediction

Rukh Brest are the favourites to win the match against Gorodeya.

Note: The RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the RKH vs GOR Dream11 team does not guarantee a 100% positive result in your games.