RKH Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team And Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Rukh Brest will play against Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League on May 2. The match will be played at Yunost Stadium. Let us look at RKH vs GOR Dream11 prediction, RKH vs GOR Dream11 team, RKH vs GOR Dream11 top picks, preview, schedule and other match details.
Venue: Yunost Stadium
Date: May 2, 2020
Time: 6.30 PM IST
❌ Igor Shumilov has left Rukh. The contract with the defender was terminated by mutual consent of the parties. #rfc— FC Rukh Brest (@rukhbrest) May 1, 2020
Rukh Brest played against Torpedo-BelAZ in their previous game, with the game ending in a goalless draw. They have been undefeated in the last three games. Gorodeya have won six games in all, while ended up losing on four occasions. Their previous game ended in a defeat.
Rukh Brest: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov.
Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Arkhipov.
Captain: Sergey Usenya
Vice-captain: Aleksandr Nechaev
Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Nechaev
Defenders: Vitali Gayduchik, Joao William, Kirill Pavluchek, Sergey Usenya
Midfielders: Andrey Sorokin, Sergey Usenya, Pavel Sedko
Forwards: Lazar Sajcic, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko
Rukh Brest are the favourites to win the match against Gorodeya.