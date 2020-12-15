RM Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Preview

Real Madrid square off against Athletic Bilbao tonight at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The LaLiga fixture is scheduled to be played on December 15, Tuesday, with kick-off at 2:30 AM IST (Wednesday). Let's have a look at RM vs ATH Dream11 prediction, RM vs ATH match prediction, and other details on the game.

Real Madrid have kicked off the last month of 2020 with a blast. They defeated Europa League champions, Sevilla, during their away trip in Laliga and also went on to register a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach. Later on, the Los Blancos beat city rivals Atletico Madrid with a convincing 2-0 scoreline last Saturday. A win against their local rivals helped the defending LaLiga champions occupy the 3rd position on the LaLiga table.

Athletic Bilbao are currently placed 12th on the LaLiga table. The Basque outfit walks into the match following a 2-2 draw against Valencia last weekend. Gaizka Garitano’s team has registered four wins in 12 matches and accumulated 14 points. They will look to add more points to their tally and stop their high flying opponents as they take a trip to the capital.

For the hosts, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, and Casemiro miss out on tonight's game while Atletic Bilbao will remain without the services of midfielder Peru Nolaskoain.

RM vs ATH playing 11

Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Athletic Bilbao - Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Berchiche; Dani Garcia, Lopez; Williams, Muniain, Berenguer; Villalibre

RM vs ATH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- T. Courtois

Defenders- D. Carvajal, Nunez, Martinez, Ramos

Midfielders- Valverde, Kroos, Garcia

Attackers - K. Benzema, I. Williams, V. Junior

RM vs ATH match prediction

Real Madrid seems to have found their mojo back and will be looking to make it 3 successive wins in as many matches tonight. They have started off their Laliga season poorly but have managed to get back on track and could walk away with the 3 points at the end of tonight's game. We predict an easy win for Real Madrid as the hosts have been building up on some solid momentum before tonight's clash. Prediction: Real Madrid 2- 0 Athletic Bilbao.

Note: The above RM vs ATH Dream11 prediction, RM vs ATH Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs ATH Dream11 Team and RM vs ATH playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.