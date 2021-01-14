RM Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final Preview

Real Madrid square off against Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday. The match will be played at La Rosaleda on January 14 and kick off at 1:30 AM (Friday, January 15) Have a look at our RM vs ATH Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among other match details.

Real Madrid’s topsy turvy run in the LaLiga has seen them win only 2 of their last four games. Their last outing in the league saw them play out a frustrating goalless draw against Osasuna. Los Blancos are currently ranked second in the league table as they have managed to win 11 matches, draw four, and ended up losing 3 games from their 18 league fixtures. With 37 points their name, the Madrid outfit is 4 points away from the league leaders Athletico Madrid.

Also Read Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez End Up In Twitter Spat After PSG Clinch French Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, now has Marcelino Gracia at the helm of the club as the Spaniard replaced Gaizka Garitano last week. Marcelino's first match in charge ended up badly as the Basque outfit suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao's manager will be looking to get his first win as the club's new manager and knocking out Real Madrid will be a perfect way for him to announce his arrival.

Also Read Atletico Signs Dembele On Loan From Lyon For Rest Of Season

The winner of this tie will go on to play against Cataluna giants FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana side saw their match against Real Sociedad go into penalties as Barcelona went on to win the game by riding on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's fantastic display between the sticks.

Likely RM vs ATH Playing 11s

Real Madrid- Courtois, Ramos, Varane, Vazquez, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Kroos, Hazard, Benzema

Also Read Barcelona REJECTED Cristiano Ronaldo Back In 2003 For Ronaldinho, Reveals Joan Laporta

Athletic Bilbao - Simon, Nunez, Capa, Balenziaga, De Marcos, Martinez, Vencedor, Vesga, Muniain, Garcia, Williams

RM vs ATH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - U Simon

Defenders - I. Martinez, S. Ramos, M. Balenziaga, F. Mendy

Midfielders - M. Vesga, E. Hazard, M. Asensio, T. Kroos (VC)

Strikers - I. Williams, K. Benzema (C)

Also Read Klopp Slammed By Ex-referee For Man United Jibe, Reminded Of Mane, Salah's Penalty Dives

RM vs ATH Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- K. Benzema or I. Williams

Vice-Captain- M. Vesga or M. Asensio

RM vs ATH Match Prediction

With a chance to win top silverware up for grabs, we expect Real Zidane to field his best 11 as the French man looks to adds another trophy in his cabinet. Real Madrid boast of a strong team with great quality while Athletic are still finding their feet under their new manager. We expect an easy win for Los Blancos at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Real Madrid 2 - Athletic Bilbao 0

Note: The above RM vs ATH Dream11 prediction, RM vs ATH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs ATH Dream11 team and RM vs ATH Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.